Keep Casper Beautiful to Honor Late Residents With Tree-planting

The Keep Casper Beautiful program will plant three trees in City Park in May in honor of community members who have passed away, according to a news release from the city.

"Keep Casper Beautiful often plants trees in memory of a single individual, but this is the first time we have done a community-wide tribute," Beth Andress said.

"We wanted to honor those we have lost due to the pandemic, but anyone can submit the name of a loved one they wish to honor no matter when they lost that loved one," Andress said.

"We are working on scheduling a planting date with student volunteers and will announce the planting at that time," she said.

Names of honorees can be submitted online via Keep Casper Beautiful’s website until April 30.

The planting will be recorded and a video will be posted to Keep Casper Beautiful’s website and Facebook page.

The names and messages will be part of the video.

