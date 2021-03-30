Watch a Soldier Who Stopped to Salute a Fallen Police Officer

Honor has unfortunately seemed to become a rare commodity. That is fortunately not the case for a soldier who was captured on video as he stopped his vehicle to get out and salute the procession for a fallen police officer.

There is no location given of where this occurred. The lady who shared the video definitely has a southern accent, so assuming this isn't the recent procession for the fallen Boulder, Colorado police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

See if you don't get chills watching this soldier paying his respects. I'm not too proud to admit that this choked me up a bit.

How amazing is that? It's a sign of respect to pull your vehicle over to whatever roadway you're on when a funeral procession passes by. This soldier takes it to another entirely awesome level by saluting this officer who paid the ultimate price.

As Southern Living shared, there are a lot of great reasons to pull over for a funeral procession. As they mentioned, it's the law in some states. While it's vital to do so only when you're in a safe place to pull over, I commend this soldier for his display of honor. More of this, please.

