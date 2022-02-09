Caspers Art 3-2-1 Is Looking Local Artists To Help Paint The Town
If you've driven around Casper, you have seen some local artists outstanding art skills at some intersections that have traffic lights. The traffic light control boxes are at every intersection that has a traffic light all through the city and are big silver eye sores. So Art 3-2-1 has worked with the City of Casper since 2016 to add color and art to many of those boxes.
What is Casper's Art 3-2-1?
Casper's art scene has been part of the community since the 1920's when the Casper Art Guild was founded and has been growing ever since. Art 3-2-1 has been giving Casper artists an outlet to follow their passion for art for many years and have brightened up many parts of the city.
On the Art 3-2-1 Facebook page, they have put out a 'Call For Art' and is giving local artists an opportunity to put their art skills on display all over downtown Casper.
This is how the Keep Casper Beautiful Public Art campaign works
- It's open to any artist that resides in Natrona County (artists outside the county will not be considered)
- Artists can only be chosen twice during the campaign (any artist with two boxes isn't elgible)
- Winning artists will be paid $200
- Deadline for submission for original design idea is March 18, 2022
- Winners selected at the beginning of April
- Only ORIGINAL artwork will be accepted
The traffic light control boxes locations for this year are:
- First and Ash
- First and David
- First and Center
- First and Wolcott
If you're interested, all you need to do is submit your artwork by March 18, 2022. Deliver art to the Art 321 321 W. Midwest Avenue, Casper, WY 82601