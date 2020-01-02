Customer Accidentally Deposits Envelope Of Weed At Wyoming Bank

A customer in Gillette won't face criminal charges after accidentally depositing an envelope of marijuana at a local bank.

A US Bank employee reported the incident to the Gillette Police on New Year's Eve according to County 17. Although the unintentional deposit also included a deposit slip, the bank chose not to disclose the customer's personal information to the police.

A Gillette Police spokesman said any criminal investigation into the matter could not continue without cooperation from the bank. The envelope was reportedly left in the overnight depository. Gillette Police did not say how much marijuana was in the envelope.

"How does one go about making a withdrawal from this bank? Just asking for a friend," one person joked on social media.