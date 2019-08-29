Pathfinder Joins Wyo. Reservoirs Under Blue-Green Algae Advisory

Pathfinder Reservoir in Natrona and Carbon counties became the most recent reservoir to fall under a cyanobacteria advisory.

According to a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality news release, satellite footage indicated higher densities of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, over a large portion of Pathfinder Reservoir on August 26.

DEQ officials visited the reservoir the next day and subsequently issued a recreational advisory.

Blue-green algae can toxic to humans, pets and livestock.

The Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following precautions: