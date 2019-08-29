Pathfinder Joins Wyo. Reservoirs Under Blue-Green Algae Advisory
Pathfinder Reservoir in Natrona and Carbon counties became the most recent reservoir to fall under a cyanobacteria advisory.
According to a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality news release, satellite footage indicated higher densities of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, over a large portion of Pathfinder Reservoir on August 26.
DEQ officials visited the reservoir the next day and subsequently issued a recreational advisory.
Blue-green algae can toxic to humans, pets and livestock.
The Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following precautions:
- Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where the bloom is dense and forms scum.
- Do not drink water from the bloom. Boiling or otherwise filtering the water doesn't make it safe to drink.
- Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet.
- Avoid water spray from the bloom.
- Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.
- After coming in contact with the bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.