DaBaby Flirts With Lizzo in the Comments of Her Butt Video Post

DaBaby has found himself in Lizzo's Instagram comments section once again.

The day after Christmas (Dec. 26), the "Truth Hurts" artist went on her IG Page to flaunt her backside. In the soundless clip, captioned, "What’s under the hood?!," Lizzo is seen wearing a hoodie, which she lifts up to reveal her butt. Under the hoodie, she's wearing a pair of booty shorts, which don the words "Fake Ass" on the center of her rear-end.

DaBaby, a fan of Lizzo's IG posts, typed a peach and a waving emoji in the comment section of her upload, seemingly showing love to Lizzo's voluptuous video.

lizzobeeating via Instagram

The Charlotte, N.C. rhymer dropping peach emojis under Lizzo's social media posts isn't anything new, though. Back in March, DaBaby left three peaches in the comment section of an IG upload Lizzo shared promoting Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna later caught Baby's comment and playfully called him out, writing, "Don’t be looking at my good sis too hard now."

DaBaby appears to be keeping a low-profile these days following the controversy that was sparked surrounding himself, DaniLeigh and their newborn daughter.

Last month, Dani accused the rapper and father of her first child of calling the police on her while she was at his residence in North Carolina. The two later exchanged words via Instagram Live, with DaBaby ultimately demeaning the R&B singer via social media while she was in the background.

DaniLeigh, who was charged with assault in connection to the incident, but wasn't taken into custody, later informed her fans that she had left DaBaby's home and was safe with her child.

Days later, Dani's brother challenged the rhymer to a fight for disrespecting his sibling, but the Kirk MC made light of the proposition.

Nonetheless, maybe Lizzo and DaBaby, who collabed on her "Truth Hurts (Remix)" in 2019, might revisit their musical synergy and deliver a new joint effort in 2022.