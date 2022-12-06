‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah

Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.

Noah’s surprise announcement and impending departure — his final episode airs this Thursday, December 8 — did not leave the network much time to find replacement. And, in fact, The Daily Show won’t have a new permanent host, at least in the short term. Today, Comedy Central announced instead that at least in the interim, a series of “comedy greats and all-star correspondents” will sit in the host’s chair at The Daily Show desk. The announced lineup so far includes Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans. The press release claims additional “TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host” as well.

Here was Paramount Media Networks CEO Christ McCarthy’s statement on the news:

As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions. Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team.

Noah followed Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart as the hosts of the satirical news program. Here was his farewell announcement from back in September.

Comedy Central’s press release makes no mention of a timeline to find a permanent host for The Daily Show, so the parade of guest hosts could potentially continue for several months to come. (Just ask the folks in charge of Jeopardy!) The Daily Show begins airing new episodes with guest hosts on January 17.

