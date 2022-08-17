Before becoming a Disney darling, Demi Lovato had a recurring role as Angela on the PBS children's show Barney & Friends. But she became an international sensation in 2008, after she joined the Disney Channel smash hit film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Substance" singer reflects on their time as a child star, as well as the advice she would give to Disney Channel stars today.

"It's more important to have a personal life than it is a career at that age," Demi tells PopCrush. "I think that's what got lost in the era of Disney when I was in it. We were all working so hard, running ourselves into the ground."

Following Camp Rock, Demi embarked on tour with the JoBros before landing her own Disney Channel series, Sonny With a Chance, starring as Allison "Sonny" Monroe. She left the show in 2011.

The 29-year-old notes that due to being so busy, they didn't get to "appreciate the journey."

"I didn't have a lot of fun in my downtime," Demi says, adding she was "often thinking about what I needed to do next." There was also the constant pressure to "look a certain way," "be a certain way" and "act a certain way."

Young entertainers, Demi says, often don't get to "experience childhood" or "life as a teenager" without constantly being "under a microscope."

As for the advice she would give to child stars today, Demi says this: "If you want to be a teenager, be a teenager. If you want to do this for a living, maybe wait a little bit until you're older so you can have life experience under your belt." But above all: "Take it easy."

"You don't have to be on top of the world," the singer advises. "Enjoy your time right now. Be present."

Demi Lovato Performs "This Is Me" in Camp Rock:

Lovato kicks off her tour of North and South America this month. The 32-date tour kicks off Aug. 13 in Springfield, Ill., at the Illinois State Fair and finishes in Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 6.

HOLY FVCK Track List:

1. "Freak" (ft. Yungblud)

2. "Skin of My Teeth"

3. "Substance"

4. "Eat Me" (ft. Royal & The Serpent)

5. "HOLY FVCK"

6. "29"

7. "Happy Ending"

8. "Heaven"

9. "City of Angels"

10. "Bones"

11. "Wasted"

12. "Come Together"

13. "Dead Friends"

14. "Help Me" (ft. Dead Sara)

15. "Feed"

16. "4 Ever 4 Me"

Demi Lovato's new album HOLY FVCK is out Aug. 19.

