Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Visits Injured Casper Teens

Just one week after Russell Wilson was signed to the Denver Broncos, he's already proving to be a leader both on and off the field. The soon-to-be Broncos Quarterback recently visited the Denver Children's Hospital, where he met two Casper teens who were injured in a flash fire two weeks ago.

Get our free mobile app

TMZ recounted a report from Denver-based sports reporter Taylor Brooks that Wilson and his wife Ciara were spotted at the children's hospital.

Read More: Over $40K Raised For Casper Teens Injured in Flash Fire

"Jayce had a very busy day!" a social media post from Berry's mother stated. "They woke him up at 9am after a restless night managing pain to tell him a special guest was going to be visiting at 930am. His burns were hurting him pretty badly as he hadn’t anything other than Tylenol overnight trying to be tough. He managed to get himself together and with the help of a little pain medicine we headed down to see what ended up being Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara! That was pretty cool! They read their new book to the kids, answered questions, signed autographs and took pictures with all of the kids! We got to experience this with Kayden and his parents as well which made it even more special."

It was, indeed, a special moment for two special kiddos.

But it's not just the Denver Broncos Quarterback and his leading lady that are helping to inspire the teens. Back home, friends and community members have raised more than $40,000 for the two boys and another girl who was also injured in the fire. Coincidentally, it was Kayden Pharr's football coach who started his GoFundMe. Football is a big thing in Kayden's life, which had to have made meeting Russell Wilson that much better.

Both boys, as well as a female juvenile who, for the purposes of this article, will remain unnamed, were injured in a flash fire in Casper on March 4. Their injuries were so severe, that the trio had to be transported to out-of-state children's hospitals. Fortunately, all three teens have made tremendous progress.

The road for these kiddos will not be an easy one; but with people like Russell Wilson, Ciara, and the entire community of Casper behind them, they will overcome and they will come back stronger than ever.