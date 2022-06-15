Denver International Airport Makes Security Checkpoint Changes

Early Wednesday morning, June 15, Colorado's Denver International Airport made changes to its multiple security checkpoints.

According to a June 14 press release via Denver International Airport, Denver International Airport (DEN) in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will add a limited number of PreCheck lanes to its South Security Checkpoint and a limited number of standard screening lanes to its North Checkpoint that will be open as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Why are DIA & TSA making these changes? The additional security checkpoint lanes are being added to DIA security in an effort to provide passengers coming from the attached airport hotel, the transit center on the south end and international arrivals on the north end with more options to access the appropriate screening lanes on either end of the airport terminal.

Additional DIA Security Checkpoint Information

As per the press release, since there are only a limited number of lanes being added to each security checkpoint, passengers are still strongly encouraged to use the primary checkpoints for TSA PreCheck and standard screening (read on for more information about these designated checkpoints).

Primary checkpoints at DIA provide more screening lanes and allow for an expedited experience through the checkpoint.

North Security Checkpoint (Primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers): Open 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Security Screening Options:

TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers

This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck

A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck Premium/Premier Traveler Lane: This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint

This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint Standard Screening: There will be up to three standard screening lanes open

South Security Checkpoint: Open 24/7 (with limited TSAPreCheck hours - see below for more info)

Security Screening Options:

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to travelers seeking standard screening

This checkpoint is dedicated to travelers seeking standard screening TSA PreCheck: There will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint.

There will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint. CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck may use this lane but are strongly encouraged to utilize the lane on the North Security Checkpoint for a more efficient experience

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Open from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Security Screenings Options:

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers.

This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers. ***TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint***

Summer = Increased Airport Traffic

Denver International Airport, the third-busiest airport in the world is set to become even busier during the summer season - especially in light of loosened COVID-19 restrictions in our country + worldwide.

As a result, airport officials are highly encouraging all passengers to arrive at DIA at least two hours prior to their boarding time.

Travelers can check on live security wait times at DIA by visiting flydenver.com

