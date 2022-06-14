I-25 Partially Closed In Wyoming Amid Blow-Overs, 82 MPH Gusts

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has partially closed a section of Interstate 25 as at least one tractor-trailer has blown over thanks to high winds.

WYDOT announced Tuesday afternoon that Interstate 25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Douglas to Cheyenne. There's also an extreme blow over risk.

"We're seeing some ridiculously strong wind gusts at our weather stations along I-25 between the Glendo area and Wheatland," the department wrote on social media. "This stretch is currently closed to light, high-profile vehicles."

The department added that one weather station in the area reported 82 mph wind gusts with 53 mph sustained winds.

Winds between Glendo and south of Chugwater are averaging 40 mph with gusts in the mid-40s to in excess of 50 mph.

"Please don't risk it if you're pulling a light camper or trailer or driving a high-profile vehicle," the department said.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a high-wind warning for the area. It's expected to expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday.