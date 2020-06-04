Did You Know That Wyoming Has A Hidden Order of Monks?

Wyoming is often referred to by those of us that live here as "God's Country."

And it looks like a group of Carmelite Monks is taking this literally.

The New Mount Carmel Foundation was established in 2009. The purpose of the foundation was to purchase a suitable mountain property in the vibrant Rocky Mountains and to construct a gothic Monastery.

They ended up finding the perfect spot outside of Meteesee, Wyoming, and are currently working to build a beautiful Monastery.

The hope is that this land will offer Carmelite Monks a joyful life that is characterized by prayer and penance, and manual labor.

The Carmelite monks ardently desire to be aqueducts of grace for the entire world. They observe strict enclosure and spend much of their day in solitude. These religious men dedicate their lives to the imitation of Christ. They profess the evangelical counsels of obedience, chastity and poverty in keeping with the monastic tradition and they wear the Carmelite habit.

Take the time to browse through these pictures of life at The New Mount Carmel, and I think you'll agree that they are truly living out their mission.

While the monastery is being constructed the Carmelite Monks are living in a large communal home in Clark, Wyoming.

Aside from regular tasks, this particular order of monks roasts and sells coffee. It is called Mystic Monk Coffee and is available in a variety of flavors.

This video does more of a deep dive into Carmelite Monks, and more specifically the order here in Wyoming.

Did you know this hidden group of Wyoming Monks existed?