Report: Wyoming One of the Top 5 Safest States in America

If a new report is to be believed, Wyoming has once again been declared one of the top 5 safest states in America.

I can't say that I'm surprised by this, but it's still good to get an updated Cowboy state pat on the back from WalletHub. They have just updated their safest states in the US and Wyoming is right there near the top.

You'll notice that the only other state in our region near the top is Utah. I expected that Idaho would rank fairly high, but not so as they're all the way down at #20 and Colorado is at #36. Montana is also much lower ranked than I would have expected at #38.

What methodology did they use for this study? Personal and residential, financial, road and workplace safety to name a few. By those measures, Wyoming scored the highest for personal and residential safety while our lowest came from workplace safety and emergency preparedness. It makes me wonder if many of the in-the-field energy jobs which can be hazardous didn't play into this.

Even though this is the most up-to-date 2020 safety list, you have to wonder how recent news events will affect this next year as Minnesota came in at #3 among the most safest. Expect that to change in 2021 due to the tragedies and violence we've witnessed there.

It's worth a read to check out the full WalletHub list as they do put a lot of metrics into their studies and tend to be a bit more reliable than many other internet best-of lists.