Did You Know You Can Have A Pet Coyote Or Skunk In Wyoming?

Over Thanksgiving, Doc and I ended up getting into a somewhat crazy discussion about whether or not you can have a squirrel as a pet in Wyoming.

Thanks to google I was quickly able to find the answer to that question (yes) but I also learned that there are way more choices than that.

This game and fish department site lists all the information you need to know about possessing live wildlife in Wyoming.

There are some animals that are a firm no (like Elk or Bears) and others that require a permit (the Badger is an example).

I thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the choices we have available to us.

This is by NO means a full list, so feel free to take a look at the entire list here.

If you're in need of a permit you can find the application here.

Of course, the real question you need to ask yourself before you think about getting one of these animals is, SHOULD you own these animals as pets?