Those of us that have lived in Wyoming for many years know that it can be extremely dangerous.

We aren't just talking about the freezing cold winter temperatures, the 90 mph wind gusts, or the icy road...we're talking about the wild animals that live side by side with us.

Even in populated areas like Casper we often have encounters with dangerous animals.

We've had Mountain Lions in the middle of town, and it's not uncommon for cabins on Casper Mountain to have issues with Black Bears.

Do you know what to do when you encounter one of these animals?

As someone who often hikes solo on our trails, I know that it's up to me to be aware of my surroundings and know what to do if an animal attacks.

Yet, I often struggle to remember do you play dead when you see a Mountain Lion or make yourself look bigger?

So, I took some time to compile a list of 7 dangerous Wyoming animals that you may encounter, and let you know exactly what to do if you're attacked.

How To Survive An Attack By These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals We know that Wyoming is full of dangerous animals, but do you know what to do when one attacks you? Here is a "just the facts" guide to what to do when 5 of the most dangerous animals in Wyoming attack.

Was there anything that surprised you?

I think it's fascinating that for a Grizzly Bear you play dead and for a Black Bear that's the opposite of what you should do.

And for a Rattlesnake bite did you know that you should let it bleed to try and reduce the amount of venom?

If you're still wanting to learn more, here's a video that explains your self-defense options and how to prepare for the bear country whether you are hiking, camping, backpacking, or hunting.

