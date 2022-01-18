Difference Between McDonald’s Round and Folded Eggs Revealed

A viral video on TikTok explains the difference between two of the different styles of eggs McDonald's serves for breakfast.

You may not be aware, but the fast food chain has four different types of eggs available in its restaurants.

According to the FAQ section on the McDonald's website, round eggs are served on their Egg McMuffin, while folded eggs are included in offerings such as the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

The restaurant also offers scrambled eggs (pretty self-explanatory) and sausage burrito eggs, which have sausage, tomatoes, green chilies, onions and seasoning mixed in.

Don't worry, though — McDonald's assures customers several times on their website that their eggs are all indeed real, no matter how they are prepared. That's always reassuring to know...

Speaking of, we now have a better understanding of how some of the more unique egg options are prepared thanks to TikTok user @essentialmcdonalds.

The account recently broke down the differences between folded eggs and round eggs in a video. Here's what you need to know:

Folded eggs are pre-cooked outside of your local McDonald's and arrive at the restaurant in bags. They get heated up on a grill with a little bit of water and are stored in a tray until needed for a dish.

In comparison, round eggs are made on site every day. The video explains that they are also cooked in bulk on a grill.

How do they get that unique shape? The eggs are cracked directly into circular ring molds so that they maintain a shape while cooking. According to McDonald's, the round shape helps you get a perfect bite when you dive into your Egg McMuffin.

Check out the TikTok below to watch the different preparations go down:

Apparently everyone wanted to know the secret to McDonald's different eggs.

At the time of publishing, the TikTok has been viewed more than 14.1 million times. It also received more than 2 million comments with viewers weighing in on which egg style they prefer.

Some shouted out round eggs and appreciated that they were made fresh on site. Others hyped up folded eggs and complained about getting eggshells in round eggs.

Perhaps most importantly, some users pointed out that you could always sub your favorite type of egg into whatever dish you order. The more you know!

The TikTok was so successful that @essentialmcdonalds filmed a second to show how the brand makes their scrambled eggs.

Scrambled eggs are also prepared on a grill in-store every day. You don't have to worry about egg shells in the scrambled option, though; they are made with liquid eggs that come in a container, no cracking necessary.

If you ever noticed that sometimes your scrambled eggs are more or less runny, that's because the restaurant doesn't use a timer for the cooking process. It's all up to the chef behind the griddle to decide when they're done, and we all know everyone has a different preference for how well-done they like their scrambled eggs.

Watch the pros scramble some eggs below: