Dizzying Drone Video Hugs the Walls of Wyoming’s Fremont Canyon

I've been near Fremont Canyon before but never this close. A new drone video lets you virtually hug the walls of the canyon like you were a daredevil bird.

Kudos again to Anthony Stengel who obviously knows how to make his drone do some amazing tricks. Check out his new footage of Fremont Canyon.

If you've sequestered yourself in your house and have never visited Fremont, it's located in the Alcova Lake area.

The FPV part of Anthony's video description means first-person view and that's an understatement in this case. It can quickly give you some vertigo, but in the best way possible.

If you don't already, make sure to follow Anthony on Vimeo. He's a frequent drone flyer and never ceases to amaze.