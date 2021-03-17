Awesome Drone Video Shows How Casper Enjoyed a Snow Day

Casper has had three snow days in the last week. That is not something that happens often. A recent video shows how families got outside and enjoyed the all record snowfall that was brought on by Winter Storm Xylia.

The official Stengel Media Facebook page posted a new drone video today (March 17th, 2021). The footage was captioned with:

What do you like to do on a snow day? 🌨⛄️❄️

What makes this video standout from a lot of others is that it starts from indoors. That's right, it begins inside of a home. It was also filmed with no cuts. The entire two and a half minutes of airborne footage was all done in one awesome take.

That's bragging rights for a drone pilot.