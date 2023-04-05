Thank Goodness: The Snow Should Finally Come to an End Today

This could very easily be the best news you've heard all week, but the snow is finally (hopefully) supposed to subside today (Wednesday, April 5th, 2023).

After a record breaking amount snowfall on Monday, we can expect the wet stuff to stop or at least taper by this afternoon.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the latest weather update earlier this morning with a graphic and caption that read:

Any remaining snow should come to an end this morning. Today, cold temperatures continue. Scattered snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening for central and western portions of the area. Afternoon, breezy winds could cause blowing snow from Rock Springs to Casper.

With the snow diminishing and temperatures estimated to head up into the middle to high fifties by Friday or Saturday, Casper is set more spring-like weather this weekend and through the earlier part of next week.

