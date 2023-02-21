Is the Upcoming Casper Storm a ‘Snowmageddon’ or a ‘Snowpocalypse’?

Whenever the weather is about to turn really ugly, Casperites know to prepare. Because of this, we have come up with some pretty awesome nicknames for these winter storms. Two of the most popular are: "snowmageddon" and "snowpocalypse".

What is the difference between "snowmageddon" and "snowpocalypse"?

Technically speaking, there is literally no difference at all. According to Wikipedia, they are exactly the same thing (along with snowzilla too).

That being said, I have my own theory, so first let's breakdown the two words.

Snowmageddon:

The term is a portmanteau, or a word blending the sounds and combining the meanings of two others, in this case, the words "snow" and "armageddon". Merriam-Webster defines armageddon as the site or time of a final and conclusive battle between the forces of good and evil.

By that definition, I'd say a snowmageddon storm would be at least a week long, and possibly be state-ending (world-ending?).

Snowpocalypse:

This term is made by amalgamating "snow" and "apocalypse". Dictionary.com defines apocalypse as any universal or widespread destruction or disaster.

By that definition, I'd say a snowpocalypse storm would only last a day or two, but it would make you contemplate moving.

If meteorologist are to be believed, I'd say with the length of time this storm is supposed to last, the amount of snowfall we're set to get, the ungodly seventy mile per hour wind gusts AND the negative degree windchills that we're about to endure, I'd definitely say this storm falls under snowmageddon.

At the end of the day though, these are just my musings. You can choose whichever term you wish to use. Or how about this... make up your own, like "Snoverkill". Yeah, I like that one.

