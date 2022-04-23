Winter Storm Forces Hundreds Of Miles Of Road Closures In Wyoming

A winter storm moving through the Cowboy State on Saturday morning has forced hundreds of miles of Wyoming's highways to either close or go under some sort of advisory.

Most of the warnings are expected to expire Saturday evening heading into the night.

The following advisories and closures are in effect as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

Interstate 25 - Wheatland to Douglas, no unnecessary travel

Interstate 25 - Douglas to Casper, closed due to winter conditions

Interstate 25 - BEtween Exit 210 and Tisdale Mountain Road, no unnecessary travel

Interstate 80 - Wolcott Junction to Laramie, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk

Interstate 90 - Between the Montana line and Ranchester, closed due to winter conditions

Interstate 90 - Between Ranchester and Sheridan, no unnecessary travel

Interstate 90 - Between Sheridan and Moorcroft, closed due to winter conditions

US 14 - Between Sheridan and Moorcroft, closed due to winter conditions

US 18 - Between I-25 and Mule Creek Jct., no unnecessary travel

US 20/26 - Between Glenrock and the Nebraska state line, no unnecessary travel

US 26 - Between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge, no unnecessary travel

US 85 - Between Jjay Em and Mule Creek Jct., no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 28, South Pass - no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 50 - Between Gillette and Pine Tree Jct, closed due to winter conditions

Wyoming 51 - Between Gillette and Moorcroft, closed due to winter conditions

Wyoming 59 - Between Douglas and Mile Marker 67, closed due to winter conditions

Wyoming 59 - Between Mile Marker 94 and US 14/16

Wyoming 59 - Between Us 14/16 and Montana state line, closed due to winter conditions

Wyoming 77 - Between south jct. 487 and north jct. 487, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 93 - No unnecessary travel

Wyoming 95 - No unnecessary travel

Wyoming 112 - Between Hulett and Montana state line, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 135 - Between 789 and Sweetwater Station, closed due to winter conditions

Wyoming 193 - Between Kearny and Banner, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 194 - Between Story and end of route, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 230 - Between Woods Landing and Laramie, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 259 - Between I-25 and Midwest, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 331 - Between Sheridan and Beckton, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 335 - Between US 87 and Red Grade Road, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 340 - Between Story and North Piney Creek, no unnecessary travel

Wyoming 387 - Between Midwest and Wright, cllosed due to winter conditions