Wyoming DJ Honors the Legacy of DMX on the Rapper’s Birthday

December 18, 1970, one Earl Simmons was born. He grew up to become the Hip-Hop legend and actor, DMX, which is a short for Dark Man X.

DMX break records. To this date, he was the only living rapper (at the time), to go platinum twice in the same year, for both his debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot and his sophomore album, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

On his birthday, we remember his legacy. DMX had a way of speaking to the masses. Even with his dark storytelling and hardcore delivery, he still managed to express his spirituality, often reciting prayers in songs, skits and even live performances.

In addition to his success as a musical artist, he had similar success onscreen, in films like Belly, Exit Wounds, Romeo Must Die, and Cradle to the Grave.

It is often said that DMX filled a gap in Hip-Hop left by the untimely murders of both 2Pac (Tupac Shakur) and The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace). While there may be some truth to that, I personally think it does a disservice to the legacy of X. Other than rocking the bald head and the occasional bandana, the styles of the three emcees could not differ more. There is only one X, and there will never be another.

Happy heavenly birthday, Dark Man X.

In the spirit of Christmas, check out this once viral video of DMX's impromptu performance of the classic holiday song, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, complete with his gruff adlibs and some pretty impressive table drumming, from over a decade ago (circa 2012), on the Power 105.1 radio show, The Breakfast Club.

Because that video went so viral, for so long, DMX actually released an official version of the song.

