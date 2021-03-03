Does The New Stephen King Novel ‘Later’ Have Links To Colorado?

Legendary author, Stephen King, is best known for his horror stories and their movie adaptions, but his latest creation is more of a crime novel, with just a little touch of the super natural.

Later is the new book by the #1 bestselling author. It was released on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. King was recently a guest on Good Morning America where he gave a synopsis on the upcoming novel.

According to Wikipedia:

The story is told in first person by the protagonist Jamie Conklin who has the ability to see dead people, "but not like that movie with Bruce Willis," as he says very early on.

King's latest work is at least somewhat tied to this era of the country, as it's his third work with American publishing company, Hard Case Crime, which also released The Colorado Kid and Joyland, both of which were New York Times bestsellers. The Colorado Kid takes place in part (or at least features plot devices), which take place in Nederland, Colorado.

I personally had the chance to read a few excepts from "Later", and on the strength of the two pages I read, I'm really looking forward to reading the entire book.