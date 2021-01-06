Don’t Give Up On Those New Year’s Resolutions

You may be wondering why I'm talking about New Year's resolutions when it's January 6...almost a whole week into 2021.

According to this article, the majority of people that make New Year's resolutions will give up by or on January 12th.

This means today is the day you need to really get working to ensure you don't become a statistic.

Why is the 12th the day?

Usually, at this point, the excitement of the New Year has worn off, and we are all back into our normal work and life routine. This makes it hard to stay focused and easy to slip into our old habits.

So what can you do if you feel ready to give up?

Take a look at your resolutions (or goals) for 2021 with fresh eyes and be realistic. Did you pick too many things to change? Maybe you need to focus on one big goal or two smaller goals or change how you plan to accomplish your goals. If you haven't been able to find time to crack open a single book on your reading list, how about listening to them on your phone as you drive to work or eat lunch? Break big goals into smaller steps. Instead of losing 25lb in 3 months try and move for 10 minutes more a day...and add 5 minutes to that when you've had a successful week or two. If you are trying to connect with friends more, text one friend a week you haven't chatted with in a while. Reflect. Why are you ready to give up? What part of your resolution suddenly seems impossible? Come up with some solutions now that you can see where you're struggling. Can you ask a friend or family member for help or to keep you accountable? Go easy on yourself. It's easy to think that with a little bit of hard work you can quit smoking, but we know it takes more than positive thinking. If you broke down and had that cigarette after 5 days of not smoking, no big deal. You still went 5 days without smoking. Start over the next day and see if you can go 6 days next time...and then keep working at it.

There are hundreds of free resources out there to help you with whatever New Year's Goals you set for yourself.

Here are a few links that may help you.

Struggling with Addiction

Free Yoga Workouts for Every Fitness Level

Making New Friends

Looking for a New Job

Managing Money