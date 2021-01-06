Study Claims Converse a Better County to Live in Than Natrona

I fully expect this will cause the gloves to come off and result in a heated debate. A new study claims that you can have a better quality of life in Converse County compared to Natrona and it isn't even close.

Before you try to set me on fire, this isn't my idea. It comes from Homesnacks. They just named the Best Counties to Live in Wyoming for 2021. Converse comes in way higher than Natrona on this list.

Before I dig deeper to find out why, here's the short version of what I have discovered. On the overall list, Converse is listed as the 9th best county in Wyoming to live in. Not bad Douglas and Glenrock. Where's Natrona County? Nowhere in the top 10 is the answer.

To find Natrona County, you have to scroll all the way to the bottom to find it's listed as #13 in Wyoming for quality of life. It's OK. We still love you too Natrona.

How did Homesnacks decide this? A lot of metrics is the answer including:

Violent Crime Rates

Property Crime Rates

Median Home Values

Median Income

Unemployment Rates

Adult Education Levels

Health Insurance Coverage

Poverty Rates

They say they've pulled those numbers from American Community Survey data and FBI Crime data. I'll take their word for it since that's more math than I'm willing to do.

What's the best Wyoming county according to this ranking? Teton County because of course it is. Do you agree with the Roadsnacks list? I have a feeling this will inspire passionate responses from both counties.