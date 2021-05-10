UW Spring Commencement Schedule
The University of Wyoming's spring commencement ceremonies will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.
There are four ceremonies planned in UW’s Arena-Auditorium, with each graduate allowed a limited number of guest tickets.
The ceremonies each will feature an abbreviated program of speakers, followed by the awarding of degrees.
Graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in commencement virtually, as the ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube.
The graduations are as follows.
- The first ceremony, set for 12:30 p.m. May 14, is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, and the School of Energy Resources. Links to view the ceremony can be found here.
- The second ceremony, starting at 5:30 p.m. May 14, is for students graduating from the College of Business, the College of Health Sciences, and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. Links to view the ceremony can be found here.
- The third ceremony, set for 9 a.m. May 15, is for all graduate students as well as undergraduate students graduating from the College of Education. Links to view the ceremony can be found here.
- The fourth ceremony, scheduled at 2 p.m. May 15, is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences. Links to view the ceremony can be found here.
- UW’s College of Law will hold its own commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 14 in the UW Conference Center. Links to view the ceremony can be found here.
- UW-Casper is having their graduation on May 13.