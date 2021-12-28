Dr. Dre to Pay Ex-Wife $100 Million in Divorce Settlement – Report

Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have officially ended their marriage, but it's going to cost him nine figures.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (Dec. 28), the legendary producer and his former wife of over 24 years have reached an agreement in their legal separation. Nicole will receive $50 million now and an additional $50 million in a year, amounting to a $100 million payout altogether.

Dre, who has an estimated net worth of $820 million, didn't have to dish out half of his earnings due to their prenuptial agreement.

The Compton native keeps the seven properties that he and Nicole own: an abode in Malibu, two homes in Calabasas, Calif. and four properties in Los Angeles, including their $100 million estate in the Brentwood section of L.A.

Dre additionally gets full possession of his master recordings, trademarks and interests in partnerships and trusts as well as their Apple stocks, which includes proceeds from selling Beats by Dre.

When it comes to Dr. Dre and Nicole's vehicles, they've split their fleet of cars with Dre getting six and Nicole receiving four. The types of cars weren't specified.

As for Nicole, she will keep her jewelry, cash and the bank accounts she had during the marriage. However, she is responsible for her own legal fees, which a judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay a portion of—$500,000—by May 7. Nicole's attorney fees supposedly amount to millions of dollars.

Nicole also keeps the items from their several homes that belong to her that was placed in storage.

The divorce settlement also nullifies any spousal support, of which Nicole had been granted $2 million per month on a temporary basis earlier this year. Child support also wasn't a discussion as the two share adult children: a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.

Back in April, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young filed documents to legalize their single status, which was approved at that time despite their divorce not being finalized.

Earlier this month, an image surfaced online of Dre sitting in front of balloons that spelled "DIVORCED AF," so he's clearly fully embracing this new chapter in his life.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre as well as attorneys for Dre and Nicole Young for comment.