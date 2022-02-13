2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Was an All-Star Hip-Hop Spectacle — See How Celebrities & Viewers Reacted

The Super Bowl delivers prime time entertainment for more than just sports fans. Every year millions of viewers tune in for the iconic commercials and the Halftime Show, even if they don't care who takes home the win.

This year Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to deliver the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and they pulled out one timeless hit after another.

Dre opened the performance and welcomed Snoop to the stage. Performing on top of a large set piece, they worked their way through "The Next Episode" and "California."

That segued into the first surprise of the night: 50 Cent. The hit-maker appeared on the stage upside down before rocking out to his defining smash "In Da Club" while surrounded by a crew of dancers.

After completing his number, the camera panned to Blige dressed in a stunning white outfit. She hit all the right notes on "Family Affair" and pulled the vocal trigger during "No More Drama."

Kendrick Lamar emerged on the scene surrounded by a crew of dancers wearing "Dre Day" sashes. He performed the fan-favored but unexpected "Maad City" and capped his set off with "Alright."

Eminem then made an explosive entrance on the stage — literally, a set piece exploded. The star dusted off the unforgettable "Lose Yourself" as performers flooded the field. He ended his number by taking a knee, reportedly in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Dre hopped on the piano to introduce the final number: "Still Dre." He shared the stage with the full group to cap off what will certainly be remembered as a star-studded tribute to hip-hop.

The show will also go down in the history books as the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show marks the first to feature deaf rappers. Warren Snipe and Sean Forbes joined the hit-makers onstage to put their own spin on the songs using American Sign Language.

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to social media to respond to the iconic performance in real time.

Missy Elliott and Kerry Washington stanned Blige, while Halsey ultimately paid tribute to Dre for helping shape the sound of modern hip-hop and rap.

Others commended Eminem for his move to stand up for social justice. Several pointed out that organizers allegedly asked him not to kneel and shouted him out for standing up for his beliefs.

Everyone had a favorite moment, be it Snoop crip walking onstage or one of the airtight transitions. Some particularly eagle-eyed fans also called out the appearance of Anderson .Paak on drums.

Standouts that appear to be instantly meme-able include 50 Cent's upside down entrance and Blige dropping to the ground at the end of her set, and, of course, we compiled some of the best reactions.

See how viewers and stars reacted to the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, below: