Hey Casper, Check Out This ‘8 Mile’ LEGO Rap Battle Video

Whether your a fan of Eminem, Hip-Hop rap battles, or just good movies, then more than likely you've seen 2002 hit film, 8 Mile.

The film was an instant smash and featured autobiographical elements from Slim Shady's real life. It was also his acting debut.

"8 Mile" is one of my favorite films for a number of reasons:

I was raised in Michigan (where the film takes place), and I was actually a part of the underground Hip-Hop battle scene around this time. The rap battles are accurate to how freestyle competitions were in the '90s. The bonus features on the DVD / Blu-ray feature behind the scenes performances of real rap battles on set, including some awesome ones that with Eminem!

Well, just when I thought I couldn't like the film anymore, YouTube channel, BrickSchtick, turned the final battle into a LEGO movie!

In case you don't remember the live action version (or if you're one of those weirdos that's never seen this classic before), here's the "real" version.

By the way, if the guy he's rapping against looks familiar, that's a young Anthony Mackie, who would later on go to play the role of Sam Wilson a.k.a. the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and is now the acting Captain America. He'll star in Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to be released in theaters on Valentines Day 2025.

