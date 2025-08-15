WYDOT Takes It ‘Slim’ — Hilarious Eminem-Style Lines Lighten Scam Alert

It seems like there is a new scam every other day.

WYDOT is keeping Wyomingites up to date on the latest texting scam with a humorous twist, by repurposing some lyrics from famed Detroit rapper, Eminem.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Facebook page posted the following message:

Guess who's back, back again?

phishing texts, tell a friend

Guess who's back, guess who's back

Guess who's back, guess who's back

Scam alert! If you get this text or texts similar to these, just delete -- do not click/tap any links!

You can learn how to report these scam texts to the FTC on our website: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/news_info/scam-watch.html

Reminder - Wyoming has no toll roads! and we do not offer any means to pay tolls from another state. Additionally, we wouldn't contact you from a Minnesota phone number.

In case you don't know the lyrics (or the song), that they were referencing, it's Slim Shady's 2002 hit single "Without Me". It was off his fourth studio album, The Eminem Show.

I have seen quite a few scam alert warnings thus far in 2025 from different Wyoming law enforcement and other state agencies, but this is by far the most original one yet.

