Jerry Seinfeld Become a LEGO in One of the Weirdest Ads Ever

Back when Seinfeld was the biggest show on broadcast television, Jerry Seinfeld garnered a reputation as an advertising wizard. His American Express commercials where he co-starred with Superman were hailed as great ads, or maybe even something more than that. They elevated the commercial to something like a work of art.

His latest ad is ... well, I don’t know if “work of art” is quite the right term. But it is certainly memorable.

To hype the arrival of Seinfeld on Netflix, which is now streaming all 180 episodes of the original show, and to promote the recently released Seinfeld LEGO set, Jerry just appeared in a new commercial for the show dressed as his own LEGO, complete with a giant blocky chest, huge plastic mullet hair, and inflexible C-grip hands. He hangs out on the LEGOfied Seinfeld set and even interacts with the spot’s narrator, played by Bryan Cranston (who appeared on multiple Seinfeld episodes as dentist Tim Whatley).

Watch the commercial below:

I’m not sure that’s what they were going for here, but there’s a real nightmarish quality to the whole thing. It reminds me of when the cast of The Today Show dressed up like the Peanuts gang for Halloween with eerie prosthetic makeup. Sometimes being accurate to toys or cartoons just winds up looking... unsettling.

As a palate cleanser, let us look back on one of those classic Seinfeld American Express ads.

Yeah, that’s the stuff. (And if you watch the LEGO ad, you’ll see a LEGO Superman magnet on LEGO Jerry’s LEGO refridgerator, just like there was on the old Seinfeld set.)

All nine seasons of Seinfeld are now on Netflix. I am pretty confident they are not LEGOfied.