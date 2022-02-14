This LEGO Tiger Has a Butthole and It’s Hilariously Anatomically Correct

If you pick up LEGO's new Majestic Tiger set, you may be impressed by the level of detail designers paid to the apex predator's anatomy. They were apparently so focused on getting things right that they even included a surprisingly anatomically correct anus on the model.

LEGO's Majestic Tiger can be created using the brand's newly released 3in1 building set, which can also be used to create a red panda or koi fish. While the set should be commended for its innovation, many have been left pondering the decision to feature a tiny pink hole on the tiger's butt.

According to Brick Fanatics, the pink component operates as part of a flower when it is not being used to represent the tiger's butthole. That truly is a giant step forward in terms of versatility, if nothing else.

Check out a photo of the Majestic Tiger (butthole included) below:

While designing a LEGO tiger that features such a detailed anatomy might seem like a strange decision, George Gilliatt, the designer behind the model, has a simple explanation.

“This is one of the largest animals that the LEGO Group has ever produced, allowing a level of detail never seen before,” Gilliatt told Brickset. “We decided that we wanted to make it as anatomically correct as possible, including as many realistic details from the real tiger as we could."

The set does include an impressive 755 pieces. It's just the smallest one that people are somewhat surprised by.

Gilliatt added that the model did double as an educational toy: “We wanted the building experience of the model to be fun but also educational, further emphasized by the Tiger Facts we have included in the back of the building instructions manual, something we have never before done in a LEGO Creator set!”

In the interview with Brickset, the creator alluded to how the infamous flower/butthole component came into play.

It seems that the flowers were originally included to build extra accessories for the various creatures that can be modeled from the set. For the red panda, Gilliatt wanted users to be able to create a bonsai tree with pink flowers all over it.

Thus, they had the extra components to use when building the Majestic Tiger. We simply cannot argue that this one was put to a very specific use.