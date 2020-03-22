During this time of social distancing, the more cool ideas for fun, indoor activities, the better.

Pineview Elementary school recently posted an awesome calendar to their official Facebook page for the 30 Day Lego Challenge. Along with the calendar, they also posted a message that read:

During this time away from each other, we will continue to post fun/challenging activities for you to do at home with your kids! #go639 #legochallenge

Click here for a free, printable version of the 30 Day Lego Challenge calendar.