REMEMBER: Set Your Clocks To ‘Fall Back’ This Halloween Weekend

Daylight Saving Time will end this Sunday, but it will give you an extra hour to get your party on Halloween evening. As matter of fact, the City of Casper is allowing bars to stay open until 4:00am (which is an additional two hours), as well.

This Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at 2:00 am, it will be time to set those clocks back an hour. This is also an excellent time to check things in the home, like smoke detectors (and not just the batteries, often the entire unit needs to be replaced), fire extinguishers and even replacing light bulbs.

Also, this is a great time to review or in some cases, create, a family emergency plan. Good items to have on it are:

Emergency Contact Information

Emergency Numbers (Fire, Police, Ambulance, Family Doctor)

First Aid Kit Locations

Where To Meet In The Event of An Emergency

Plans For Pets

Daylight Saving Time will resume on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 2:00 am. If you have trouble remembering which way the clocks go (forward or back), always remember "spring forward" and "fall back".