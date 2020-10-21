Casper Bars Can Stay Open Until 4 a.m. on Halloween

As witching hours go, this one's pretty good for those celebrating Halloween.

The Casper City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution temporarily extending the hours for liquor vendors to 4 a.m. on Nov. 1.

During the pre-meeting, Casper City Manager Carter Napier said he received that request from one vendor, later identified as the Gaslight Social, and said that if council were to do it for one, it should do it for all.

The request was to move closing time from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., he said.

But Nov. 1 also is the first day ending daylight saving time.

So to recover the hour lost when daylight saving time went into effect earlier this year, the council could move bar closing time to 4 a.m., Napier said.

"Without recognizing the change in time, it would be 3 a.m.," he said.

Mayor Steve Freel said part of the reason for the extended hours is that bar owners limit the number of patrons due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. "They'd still like the opportunity for everyone to come in and celebrate the holiday."

Ray Pacheco asked Police Chief Keith McPheeters about his view of the extended hours, and the chief said that was okay.

While not directly related to the extension of hours, the council placed on the Nov. 3 agenda a public hearing of the ownership transfer of the liquor license assigned to the Gaslight Social at 314 W. Midwest Ave.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip