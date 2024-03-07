Hey Casper: Don’t Forget to ‘Spring Forward’ This Weekend

We are all ready for it to not be dark before 5:00 pm everyday.

Daylight Saving Time Returns

This weekend, Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at 2:00 am, we will lose an hour, but it will be worth it for the extended hours of sunlight.

Daylight Saving Time (often the misnomer "daylight savings time" is used, although there is no "s" at the end of "saving"), is the practice of advancing clocks to make better use of the longer daylight available during summer. There is a nationwide debate whether or not as a country if we should do away with it, but the act of the "spring forward" is the part that most Wyomingites enjoy. It's the act of the "fall back" in November that we can't stand.

At any rate, this is the perfect time to review, or in some cases, create a family emergency plan. Good items to have on it include:

Emergency Contact Information

Emergency Numbers (Fire, Police, Ambulance, Family Doctor)

First Aid Kit Locations

Where To Meet In The Event of An Emergency

Plans For Pets

Daylight Saving Time (or DST, for short), will end on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024 at 2:00 am. If you have trouble remembering which way the clocks go (forward or backward), always remember it by the seasons: "spring forward" and "fall back".

