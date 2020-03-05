‘Spring Forward’ This Sunday As Daylight Saving Time Returns

It will no longer be dark in the Cowboy State before most folks get off work. This Sunday, March 8th, 2020, we spring forward (see also: lose an hour of sleep for the greater good) at 2:00 am.

This is the perfect time to check things in the home, like smoke detectors (and not just the batteries, often the entire unit needs to be replaced), fire extinguishers and even replacing light bulbs.

Also, it's a good time to review (or in some cases, create) a family emergency plan. Good items to have on it are:

Emergency Contact Information

Emergency Numbers (Fire, Police, Ambulance, Family Doctor)

First Aid Kit Locations

Where To Meet In The Event of An Emergency

Plans For Pets

If you are stickler for semantics, you can remind people that technically it's Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings Time (with an "S"), although the later is more widely used in American speech.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at 2:00 am. If you have trouble remembering which way the clocks go (forward or back), always remember "spring forward" and "fall back".

To prepare for Daylight Saving Time, click here for 6 awesome tips to help you spring forward.