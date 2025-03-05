Things to Do Before We ‘Spring Forward’ This Weekend in Casper

Every year we complain about Daylight Saving Time, but there is still one thing we can all agree on: we love it not being dark at 5:00 pm anymore.

Daylight Saving Time Returns.

Coming up this weekend, Sunday, March 9th, at 2:00 am (to be exact), we will lose an hour, but for most of us, there will be no complaining. It will certainly be worth it for the extended hours of sunlight.

Daylight Saving Time (often the misnomer "daylight savings time" is used, although there is no "s" at the end of "saving"), is the practice of advancing clocks to make better use of the longer daylight available during summer. There is a nationwide debate annually whether or not if we should do away with it, but the practice of the "spring forward" is the part that most Wyomingites enjoy. It's the act of the "fall back" in November that we collectively dread.

Do you have an Emergency Family Plan?

Before Daylight Saving Time (or DST for short), begins Sunday morning, this is the perfect time to review, or in some cases, create a family emergency plan. Good items to have on it include (but are not limited to):

Emergency Contact Information

Emergency Numbers (Fire, Police, Ambulance, Family Doctor)

First Aid Kit Locations

Where To Meet In The Event of An Emergency

Plans For Pets

DST will end on Sunday, November 2nd, at 2:00 am. If you have trouble remembering which way the clocks go (forward or backward), an easy way to remember is by using the seasons: we "spring forward", but "fall back".

