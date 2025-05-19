WATCH: YouTuber Recreates Eminem Classic Using Over 300 Movies Clips

There is a plethora of ridiculousness on the internet, but every once in awhile, an absolute gem goes viral for all the right reasons.

About a week ago, YouTube channel, The Unusual Suspect, posted a video of the hit Eminem song, Lose Yourself (off the 8 Mile soundtrack), sung by 331 movies.

If that wasn't already impressive enough, the video actually uses clips from each of the films.

As impressive as that is, it's even more spectacular that not one clip was used multiple times, even when lyrics are repeated (for instance, like in the chorus).

Check out the awesomeness below!

If by some chance, you've been living under a rock since 2002, here's the original music video for context.

This isn't the first rime a song (or clip), from the iconic 8 Mile film has been remade. About four months ago, another YouTube channel, called BrickShtick, turned the last rap battle of the movie into a LEGO-style video.

