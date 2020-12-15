Dr. Dre Makes Surprise Special Appearance in New Grand Theft Auto V

Dr. Dre has gone from creating beats to making cameos in video games.

In a Twitter post that began circulating online Tuesday morning (Dec. 15), Dr. Dre and cofounder of Interscope Records, Jimmy Iovine, can be seen in a clip from the new Grand Theft Auto V video game update for GTA Online, The Cayo Perico Heist, which launched today. The longtime friends pull up to a private jet tarmac and have a brief dialogue as Dre takes his belongings out of the trunk of their SUV in the video game.

"Come on, Dre. Who the fuck are these people?" the famed record exec says to the beatmaker, referring to the group of people who are congregating near the entrance to the jet. "Don't worry about it," Dr. Dre replies. "Calm down."

"OK, but I hope you brought the music," Jimmy Iovine continues. "Tell me you brought the music."

"Look, the music is in my phone, in my car, at your house," Dre says to Iovine. Their driver, DJ Pooh, chimes in and says, "Somebody's slippin'."

The online game update also features exclusive new music from producer Flying Lotus along with rhymes from Mac Miller, Tierra Whack, MF Doom and more. Producer Scott Storch makes a few appearances in the game as well.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine aren't the first members of the music industry to appear in a video game, specifically Grand Theft Auto.

Earlier this month, Tyler, The Creator fans realized he was the voice of a random person on Grand Theft Auto V, which came out back in 2013. He actually confirmed his feature in the game around the time it came out.

"IF YOU HAVE GRAND THEFT AUTO V IM THE VOICE OF RANDOM PEOPLE SO YEAH," he tweeted in 2013.

Meanwhile, TDE's ScHoolboy Q is a character on the PGA Tour (Professional Golfers' Association Tour) 2K21 video game that came out over the summer.

Check out the trailer for the Grand Theft Auto V GTA Online update The Cayo Perico Heist below.