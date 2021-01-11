Dr. Dre Remains in ICU One Week After Brain Aneurysm – Report

UPDATE (Jan. 11):

Ice-T has shared an update on Dr. Dre's condition as the producer remains hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The rapper-turned-actor tweeted on Monday afternoon (Jan. 11), "I just talked to the homie @drdre He’s doing good and hopefully he’ll be home soon.. But let’s keep him in our prayers. 🙏 For a full recovery."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dr. Dre is still in intensive care after experiencing a brain aneurysm last week.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (Jan. 11), Dre continues to be monitored and examined in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as doctors run various tests to determine what caused the brain aneurysm. Sources told the outlet that doctors want the legendary producer to remain in intensive care in case he suffers another aneurysm. And since emergency care is needed for a brain aneurysm, it's best for Dre to be on close watch, so that he can be treated quickly.

Whether or not Dr. Dre has undergone any type of surgery is unclear, but that is required to stop the bleeding into the brain. A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. An aneurysm in the brain can leak or rupture, causing bleeding in the brain.

As far as Dre's condition, he is "resting comfortably." Doctors have informed the family of the California-bred artist that they shouldn't expect a "bad outcome" following Dr. Dre falling ill.

Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm last Monday (Jan. 4) at his Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles home. He was rushed to the hospital where he's been receiving medical attention ever since.

The day after Dre was admitted to the hospital, he offered his family, friends and fans an update on his health. Dr. Dre said he is doing well and is receiving great treatment from the medical staff.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote as the caption for an Instagram post of an old photo of himself in the studio. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Then, on Jan. 6, four men attempted to rob Dr. Dre's home after reports surfaced online that he was hospitalized, which meant Dre wasn't home. The men were confronted by security at the home and later arrested by police. They were charged with burglary and are still in custody.

That same week, Dre also agreed to pay his estranged wife, Nicole Young, $2 million in temporary spousal support amid his recent brain aneurysm. Reports say he signed the paperwork from his hospital bed. The spousal support agreement will likely last until April when the former couple is due back in court.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre for a comment.