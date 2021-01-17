Is Dr. Dre Working on Detox Album Again Following Brain Aneurysm?

After being hospitalized due to suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month, Dr. Dre is apparently back home and in the studio. He may also be working on his long-awaited Detox album.

After recovering in the hospital for nearly two weeks, Dre was recently released and is home getting back into the swing of things, which seemingly included having a big studio session. On Saturday night (Jan. 16), several of Dre's frequent collaborating producers and engineers started sharing photos of themselves in the studio with the N.W.A co-founder.

One post in particular raised eyebrows about the possibility that Detox might finally come into fruition this year. Producer Dem Jointz, who worked closely on Dre's last album, Compton, captioned his Instagram photo, "And We Back!! #Detox21."

Along with some of Dre's in-house engineers, other producers in the building who worked closely on Dre's last project include Focus... and Trevor Lawrence Jr. The D.O.C. was also present.

Talks of Dre putting out the mythical Detox album have been going on for over a decade. Though it was believed to be shelved permanently following the release of Dr. Dre's Compton album in 2015, there have been whispers that the Dr. is still putting the album together slowly but surely. In 2017, he gave fans hope, telling a reporter at the time, "I’m working on a couple songs right now. We’ll see."

In 2019, Flying Lotus offered an update on the album. Last November, actor and recording artist Page Kennedy tweeted that he'd heard Dre's new album and hinted that it contained contributions from Eminem. Are we finally getting Detox this year? Time will tell.