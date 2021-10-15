Why Drake Once Threatened Legal Action to Get His ‘Degrassi’ Character Out of the Wheelchair

Drake didn't want his Degrassi character to be in a wheelchair and even apparently threatened legal action against the show.

In a new interview with AV Club, the former Degrassi cast and creators spoke about the Season 4 storyline where a school shooting led the "Hotline Bling" singer's character, Jimmy Brooks, to be shot and be put in a wheelchair. The team explained that they wanted to tell a balanced story to show how bullies can become victims and make the shooter character, someone that the audience can sympathize with.

Writer James Hurst recalled the moment when he got a legal notice from Drake, real name, Aubrey Graham, regarding his participation in the show.

"There was a letter from a law firm in Toronto, and it was from Aubrey. It was an odd letter that said, 'Aubrey Graham will not return to Degrassi season six as Jimmy Brooks unless his injury is healed, and he’s out of the wheelchair,'" he said.

Hurst brought Aubrey into his office and Aubrey allegedly did not know that the letter was sent to him. Hurst then asked how he felt about his character being shot and being paralyzed.

"He’s like, 'All my friends in the rap game say I’m soft because I’m in a wheelchair.' And I said, 'Well, tell your friends in the rap game that you got shot. How much harder can you get? You got shot, and you’re in a wheelchair,'" he responded.

Hurst said that Aubrey "was so nice and apologetic about everything" and that he "instantly backed down." He reminded Aubrey that someone out there is in a wheelchair feeling ignored and that his portrayal will help them. Especially when he was "the coolest kid on the show."

"I think [Aubrey] struggled, just physically with having to all of a sudden do everything confined to a chair," actress Lauren Collins, who portrayed Paige, said. "That was really hard for him. I definitely have a few memories of him toppling the chair over and falling off of makeshift ramps that they’d constructed for him."

Collins noted that she didn't want to speak for anyone but that Aubrey might have struggled with the idea that he is one of the two Black characters and ended up getting shot.

​​"[There’s] the apprehension of having your character confined to a wheelchair, or even not really feeling like it’s right to be portraying someone who is confined to a wheelchair if you’re fully-abled yourself. But that pertains to [Aubrey] and how he felt with that," Shane Kippel, who played Spinner, added.

Daniel Clark, who played Sean remembered that the crew did not let anyone see Jimmy get shot. The episode was so intense that it didn't air in the United States initially.

Stefan Brogren, who portrayed Snake and was also a director explained that there was a constant conversation surrounding Jimmy being able to walk again. By the graduation episode, Jimmy was able to get a stem cell treatment that let him walk on crutches to receive his diploma.