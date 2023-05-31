Here Are the Most Expensive Rapper Homes Anyone Would Want to Live In

Once rappers reach a certain level, living lavishly is just part of the lifestyle and at this point, 50 years into the game, massive mansions and sprawling estates have become just as big a part of hip-hop culture as bars and beats. In fact, quite a few rappers own some of the most expensive homes in the country.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's $200 Million Home in Malibu

Just recently, Jay-Z and Beyoncé copped a crib that is not only the most expensive home ever listed in California but is also considered to be one of the "greatest architectural masterpieces" in the United States. For $200 million, hip-hop's first couple now rest their heads in a home designed by renowned Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, on an eight-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, Calif.

Drake's 50,000-Square-Foot Home in Toronto

While Drake just put his incredible Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $88 million after living there for just over a year, the OVO boss stays on a whole "Rich Flex" by way of his primary residence in his home city of Toronto as is evident throughout his pandemic-era music video for "Toosie Slide." According to Architectural Digest, Drizzy's digs account for over 50,000 square feet and include a legit NBA regulation-sized basketball court for the avid Toronto Raptors fan to practice his wicked jump shot.

Future's $16.3 Million Waterfront Home in Miami and NBA YoungBoy's Home in Utah

Future, just like Lil Wayne before him, became the proud owner of a super swanky waterfront property in the sought-after Allison Island neighborhood of Miami last November for a cool $16.3 million. On the flip side, YoungBoy Never Broke Again chose a more reclusive home life with an epic homestead in the picturesque mountains of Utah. Luckily for YB, one could only assume that the ability to roam the hallways of an abode as luxurious as his makes being on house arrest just a tad bit easier.

Here, XXL takes a look inside the most expensive homes owned by rappers that anyone would want to live in.

