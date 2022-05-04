Drake Roasts Troll by Following His Wife and DM’ing Her on Instagram

Drake brought the smoke to a social media troll by following the guy's wife on Instagram and then sliding into her DMs.

The whole ordeal began on Tuesday night (May 3), when Drizzy commented on an Instagram post from an NBA shooting coach named Lethal Shooter, who was showing support for enthusiastic fathers of NBA players like LeVar Ball and Tee Morant. Drake then backed up the coach's sentiments in the comments section by explaining that, in his opinion, it only makes sense that a father would be beyond thrilled that his son made it to the elite level of professional basketball. He also said if he were in that position, he would likely be just as competitive.

"Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja or Melo or Lonzo," Drizzy wrote. "All you can do is be elated and competitive and it's a right of passage to that the OG's talk shit. I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition."

At that point, an Instagram user who goes by @ceddybo_ybagnm replied to the "Hotline Bling" rap-crooner's comment, dissing both Drake and his son in one fell swoop. The IG user implied that the Certified Lover Boy MC's son plays with a ghostwriter on the ball court.

"Ya son prolly play with ghost writers," the troll commented.

That's when Drake fell victim to his own famously petty ways and took heavy exception to the troll's ghostwriting comment. Drizzy swiftly replied to @ceddybo_ybagnm by letting the IG user know that out of pure spite, Champagne Papi followed the guy's wife, implying that she may be leading a not-so-happy life.

Drake wrote, "I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life."

True to his word, the OVO boss did in fact follow the troll's wife, but Drake didn't stop there. Drizzy continued this particular round of pettiness by hitting up the IG user's wife via DM to let her know that he is "here" for her with one simple statement.

"I'm here for u ma," Drake wrote.

The social media troll appears to be taking the whole thing in stride, however. He even captured a screenshot of the DM Drake sent to his wife and shared it on his Instagram story, accompanied by a number of laughing emojis.

This is the second time in just about a week that Drizzy has been in the spotlight for interacting with civilians outside the rap game on social media. On April 27, Drake made headlines when he found the woman who went viral for rapping Lil Baby's verse on "Wants and Needs" word for word at a wedding reception.

