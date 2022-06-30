Drake Sells Massive Mansion in California for $12 Million – Photos

Drake has sold the massive Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion he's rapped about on several songs, getting $12 million for the swank abode.

Drake sold his digs in the 91302 area code on June 24, according to real estate lister Redfin. Nicknamed on real estate sites as The Yolo Estate, the jaw-dropping resort-style home sits on three acres of property and features 12,500 square-feet of living space. The master suite is 2,000 square-feet by itself.

The estate also has a, "private oasis boasting massive swimming pool with spa grotto, swim-up bar, cascading waterfalls, an 80 foot-long rock waterslide and surrounded by TVs to watch the big game or enjoy a float-in movie."

Also included on the property are a tennis court, basketball court (where Drake and Kanye West presumably had their epic hoops battle), sand volleyball court, horse stable and a 25-seat theater. There are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in total.

According to TMZ, Drake put the compound on the market back in March. There are two smaller homes on the property that were reportedly scooped up by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford. Whoever bought the main mansion got a steal. The home is estimated to be worth around $15 million.

Drake has boasted about the home several times on wax. Most famously, on the 2016 track "Summer Sixteen" where he raps, "Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye/And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine's just bigger's what I’m saying."

In 2018, Kanye West admitted during a Twitter rant the line was one of the catalysts in their beef. "[Drake] dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me," Ye vented on Twitter. "This man tried to used my family’s song to get at me. He been trying to pick a fight since the pool line."

While his old digs are impressive, Drake's Toronto crib puts the Cali casa to shame. Though he only reportedly paid $6.7 million for the Canadian abode, it's way bigger, coming in at 50,000 square feet.

See Photos of Drake's Former The Yolo Estate Below