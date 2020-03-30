Drake shared photos of his son, Adonis Graham, for the very first time.

The "In My Feelings" hitmaker posted a series of rare images of his blond-haired toddler's face on Instagram Monday morning (March 30), telling followers he can't wait to be reunited with him and his family after the coronavirus lockdown is over. His caption also encouraged fans to stay positive during these difficult times.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all," Drake wrote in his heartfelt post. "Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright."

The 33-year-old has reportedly been in self-isolation in his Toronto mansion after hanging out with Kevin Durant on March 10, days before the basketball star tested positive for COVID-19.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he added. "Until then please keep your lights on."

Check out Drake's full post and the adorable photos of his son, below:

The Canadian rapper kept the birth of his son, whom he shares with adult film star Sophie Brussaux, a secret until the release of his 2018 album Scorpion. He was forced to go public after his nemesis Pusha T released the controversial song, "The Story of Adidon," in which he claimed Drake had a son no one knew about.

"I wasn’t hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son,” Drake rapped on the track "Emotionless." "I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe. That s--t is in stone, sealed and signed."

"She's not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine," he confirmed.