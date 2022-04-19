What’s Going On With Drake and Taylor Swift? Rapper Sparks Collaboration Rumors with Throwback Pic

Drake set social media ablaze after sharing a throwback photo of him with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The "God's Plan" rapper sparked rumors of a potential collaboration between the two music heavyweights with an adorable snap of him with his arms wrapped around a smiling Swift.

The pic is the last in a five-pic Instagram gallery post which also includes Drake's son Adonis and a motivational message.

"They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work," the 35-year-old singer captioned the post via Instagram. See below:

Fans weighed in on his caption in the comments. "Caption on point," one person wrote, while another commented: "Caption god."

However, it was the photo with the "Blank Space" singer that set tongues wagging on social media.

"Taylor Swift hanging out with Drake. We should all be scared," one person tweeted, while another wrote: "All I'm asking for is for a Taylor Swift x Drake collab."

"Remember there were rumors about Drake x Taylor Swift collab during 1989 era?" a third wrote via Twitter. "What if that song is in the vault tracks??" See their tweet below:

Messages of hope for a collab continued to flood social media.

"Oh Taylor Swift and Drake are about to break the internet," a person wrote, while another stated: "Taylor Swift and Drake will never beat collab allegations."

Swift and Drake have been friends for years.

The two even hilariously danced to each other's songs in Apple Music commercials back in 2016. The "delicate" singer fell off a treadmill while rapping Drake and Future's "Jumpman," while Drake danced to Swift's "Bad Blood."