Yes, it is possible to be this rich in Fort Collins.

This perfect FoCo home is on the market at a cool $3,800,000 and offers two acres of luxurious green belt, lake rights and a view of Lake Cobb, whatever a "caterers kitchen" is, and an elevator for those days when you just don't feel like frolicking down your massive staircase.

There's even a "Jack Daniels" room, though we have no word on whether or not the existing tenants will be taking their bottles with them. See some photos of this beautiful property below, and let us know in the comments which room is your favorite.

