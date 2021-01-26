Guy Fieri has a famous Food Network show called "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives".

For the show, Fieri travels coast to coast across the United States and stops in to visit local favorites in each state.

Surprisingly he HAS made it to Wyoming, but not surprisingly...only to Jackson.

So, we thought it would be fun to see where you thought he should stop and eat if he ever makes it back to Wyoming.

Wyoming Restaurants You Want To See On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

We made this list based on your top recommendations on Facebook.

If you want to see the full list you can find it below.

Have a place you want to add to our list?

Use the My Country Mobile App to shout out or chat with us.

